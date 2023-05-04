Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,444 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.