Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,727 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,964,000 after buying an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,900,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 148.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.