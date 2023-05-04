Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,404 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 153.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

