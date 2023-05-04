Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,466 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Futu by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

