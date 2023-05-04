Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,380 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

