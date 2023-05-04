Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 414 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,972,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,022,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 9.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.89%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $249,156. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

