Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

