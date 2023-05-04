Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 61,807 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

