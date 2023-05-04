Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 455,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

HTHT stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

