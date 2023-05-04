Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.