Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $120.82, but opened at $126.24. Assurant shares last traded at $133.69, with a volume of 89,872 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

