AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $231.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.