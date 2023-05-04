Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

