Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Down 26.2 %

NYSE ATTO opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Atento has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

