Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $396.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 18.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

