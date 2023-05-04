Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) vs. U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Head to Head Comparison

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and U.S. Silica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 U.S. Silica 0 3 1 0 2.25

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.22%. U.S. Silica has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.70%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of U.S. Silica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and U.S. Silica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A U.S. Silica 7.89% 21.36% 6.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and U.S. Silica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.51 N/A N/A N/A U.S. Silica $1.53 billion 0.61 $78.18 million $1.67 7.18

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries, including container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

