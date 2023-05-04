AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.94, but opened at $47.12. AtriCure shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 69,057 shares changing hands.

The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

