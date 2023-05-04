AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.94, but opened at $47.12. AtriCure shares last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 69,057 shares changing hands.
The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
