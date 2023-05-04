Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Avalon
