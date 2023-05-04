Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.54. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 136,960 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
