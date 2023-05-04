Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.96, but opened at $27.54. Avanos Medical shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 136,960 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

