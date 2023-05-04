B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gentex Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gentex by 659.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.