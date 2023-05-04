B. Riley Comments on Sequans Communications S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a report released on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sequans Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

SQNS stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 600,193 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Sequans Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 262,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

