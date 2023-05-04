BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 950 to GBX 1,000. The stock traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 1117418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

