Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,424 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after purchasing an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,388,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 899,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 786,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

GSLC opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

