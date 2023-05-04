Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,687 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 164,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.