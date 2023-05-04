Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,434 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

Featured Articles

