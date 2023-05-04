Bank of Montreal Can Buys 433 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albany International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 2,437.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 208.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

Albany International Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

