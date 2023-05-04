Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 48,271 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

