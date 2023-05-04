Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BCO opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

