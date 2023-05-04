Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,299,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 4,092,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKQNF opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
