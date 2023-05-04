Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPHLF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

