Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance
Shares of BPHLF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
