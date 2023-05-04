Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDPY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.85) to GBX 461 ($5.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

