Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 317,908 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 3,001,427 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

