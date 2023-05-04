Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 59.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $263.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

