BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $482.16 on Thursday. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $473.26 and a fifty-two week high of $500.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLHWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on BELIMO in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 535 to CHF 540 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

