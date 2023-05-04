Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $340.00. Approximately 739,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 975,343 shares.The stock last traded at $314.47 and had previously closed at $309.28.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,934,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.