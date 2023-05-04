bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Update

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,187.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $105.28 on Thursday. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of bioMérieux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

