Birch Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

JNJ opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

