Birch Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,259,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $17,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

