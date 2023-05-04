BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 88,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BKCC stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $227.88 million, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKCC. StockNews.com raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

