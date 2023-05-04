Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.74. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $139,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,669,496 shares in the company, valued at $21,704,673.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $96,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,743,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,076,759.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 49,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $139,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,669,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,704,673.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,631 shares of company stock worth $429,482 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.