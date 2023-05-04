Blankinship & Foster LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,636.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

