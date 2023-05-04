Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $140,769.70 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

