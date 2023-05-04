Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Bird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blue Bird’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $617.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $79,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 543,972 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

