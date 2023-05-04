Brian Concannon Sells 2,072 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $140.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.