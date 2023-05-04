Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Up 9.3% Following Earnings Beat

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 486,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.
The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 10.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
