Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Up 9.3% Following Earnings Beat

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 486,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 10.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

