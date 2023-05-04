Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,313,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

