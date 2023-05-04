Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.25.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$70.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.76.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 11.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

