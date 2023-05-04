Brokers Issue Forecasts for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.