Brokers Offer Predictions for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

DCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of DCOM opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 294,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $89,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

