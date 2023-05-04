Brokers Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,692,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,988,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

